Progress emerges winner of Nigerian idol Season 7

After weeks of fierce contest and display of showmanship, Progress emerged winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, the country’s biggest music talent reality show.

The 21-year-old Progress beat, Zadok, his fellow Top 2 contestant, to carry the day at a colourful grand final show of the competition, which held today Sunday, May 22,2022 at HS Studios, Ikeja, Lagos.

This year’s edition witnessed credible performances by the contestants starting from 30 in the Theatre Week, Top 10, to Top 2 and eventually the winner.

It also witnessed the highest public voting in the history of the show with 220 million votes, 45 million of which came a week to the final show.

Read also: Africa Month: YouTube launches month-long workshop for creators, musicians

With his victory, Progress went home with N100 million worth of prizes, including: N30 million cash prize, a recording deal, wardrobe allowance, holiday trip, one year supply of Bigi products, among others.

Expressing excitement over his feat, Progress, who was joined on the stage by his father, appreciated Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of the show, for the youth and empowerment focussed show, the sponsors for their support and the judges for their tutelage.

Obi Asika, head of the judges, was glad that his team did a good job, while the contestants brought their best to the show, with Progress being the best and carrying the day.

Organised by MultiChoice Nigeria, the show was sponsored by BIGI, Binance among other supporters.