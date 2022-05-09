Africa Month: YouTube launches month-long workshop for creators, musicians

YouTube has launched a series of virtual and physical workshops for the benefit of content creators, aspiring producers, and songwriters to run throughout the month of May in honor of Africa Month.

The 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert, in partnership with Idris Elba, will take place in Nigeria as part of the series of activities. The concert will include a live-streamed event with some of the continent’s biggest artists. The concert will once again mark Africa Day by showcasing African culture via music.

Virtual workshops “Creator 360” and physical workshops dubbed “Creator Day” will be hosted in Nigeria, Kenya, and Mzansi, South Africa, and will be led by industry experts to help aspiring creators develop the skills they need to grow their channels as they continue to thrive on YouTube.

In a press statement, Alex Okosi, Managing Director, YouTube EMEA, stated that the streaming service is vital in the emergence and presentation of Africa’s distinct cultural stories to local and worldwide audiences.

“By commemorating Africa Month through these impactful initiatives, we continue to spotlight, and elevate the work of creators and artists who are at the forefront of the continent’s creative explosion,” Okosi said.

YouTube will also offer workshops under its Future Insiders Program to empower budding producers and songwriters with hands-on training taught by seasoned producers such as Sarz and Musa Keys.

The #YouTubeBlackVoices Funds and the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 million fund meant to reward creators who develop creative and unique Shorts for their efforts, demonstrate YouTube’s long standing dedication to the African creator industry.

26 creators from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa were among 135 creators from around the world who took part in the #YouTubeBlack voices creation class in 2022 earlier this year. The creators receive starter funding as well as personalized support to help them grow their channels and succeed on YouTube.

Recently, the YouTube NextUp program, which focuses on providing access to learning through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and resources was launched to amplify the growth of many successful creators across the region.