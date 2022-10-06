Professional organisations rally support for Ehingbeti Summit

Professional organisations in the country have thrown their weight behind the Ehingbeti Summit scheduled to hold next week on October 11 and 12, 2022.

The organisaations include Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Institute of Directors (IoD), and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

According to them, the move is also to express their readiness and support in the State’s government efforts to transform the Lagos State economy.

Ije Jidenma, president and chairman governing council, at a pre-Summit stakeholders’ engagement by Lagos State government, commended the State government for its well meaning efforts to implement the THEMES agenda which represents the six pillars of the State’s strategic development agenda namely, Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology which making Lagos a 21st Century Economy in Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance.

“A lot more is expected, given the uncertain terrain of the 21st century, its complexity and volatile nature. The bottom line is that we are better together. I, therefore, have no doubt in my mind that the result of this engagement will go a long way in guiding the government on the viability of its agenda in practical terms and also be part of the solution during the implementation of the set schemes. This collaborative approach will no doubt create a Lagos State that all stakeholders would be proud of.”Eko o nibaje o ” It has been proven globally that strategic partnerships and collaboration is the way to go as the ” buy in ” makes way for smooth and easy implementation of policies,” she said.

Also speaking, Oluwole Adeosun, president, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), expressed the Institute’s desire to work with the State government, saying that it is pledging its commitment as partners in progress while urging the government to carry along stakeholders in its quest to build a greater Lagos.

He noted that the Institute and its members are proud to be part of the Ehingbeti summit initiative, applauding the State government’s effort in achieving the overall objectives of building a State that provides endless opportunities for its citizens, residents and investors.

“We express our deep gratitude for this collaboration and we look forward to a more enduring and impactful relationship,” he said.

On his part, the president, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Adesina Adedayo, said out of 222 resolutions developed at the past Summit, 211 resolutions have been implemented which he said speaks volume of its relevance.

He added that beyond sensitising key stakeholders on the content and context of the Summit, the initiative has the objective to also garner the input of professionals and stakeholders in shaping a proposed 30 year Lagos State development plan.

He noted that the theme of this year’s summit tagged “Charting the paths to sustainable socio-economic growth” is indeed well thought out and imperative for the new Lagos State Lagosians dream of, noting that it also reflects that the State is increasingly devoting policy attentions to securing a greater future for Lagosians by accelerating economic growth and development.

“I am positive that the outcome of the Summit will generate realistic economic solutions for the advancement of Lagos State. I want to assure your Excellency, the Executive Governor, Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that CITN is always driven by a passion to contribute positively to the development of Lagos State” he said.

The Governor, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Government, Kadri Hamzat, said the forum was organised to sensitise key stakeholders on this year’s summit while also seeking inputs of stakeholders in the proposed 30 year Lagos development plan.

He said the essence of the Summit is to provide opportunities for private sector individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Lagosians to be part of the developmental process of the State.

According to him, the Summit is a private-sector drive that has achieved its purpose to a very large extent courtesy of the meticulous and effective implementation of various ideas and suggestions that have emanated from the robust discussions and brainstorming sessions led by highly knowledgeable and experienced personalities from Nigeria and overseas.

“Most of the key infrastructure that has transformed Lagos and pioneering ideas were actually things that came out of previous Summits and it speaks to the quality of the Summit, the people that are involved and how Lagosians actually perceives this Summit,” he stated.

He pointed out that the State is the only subnational in the world that is funding its rail project on its balance sheet, saying that in other parts of the world.

“This is why it is taking time, but we are audacious and we know we can do it and the people of Lagos deserve it. We have remained committed to taking lessons from these Summits through implementation of its resolutions and the ninth edition I can assure you will not be different,” he assured.

The Chairman, Lagos Economic Summit Group, Samuel Egube, said the Summit which started in 2000, has been convening and putting together both local and foreign participants, stakeholders in the public and private sectors, who indeed have an interest in Lagos.

He added that the Summit had also brought together men and women from the Academia, multilateral and other development institutions to add a significant amount of value to Lagos.

In his words: “It is the belief of us in Lagos that Lagos State prospers as a result of the commitment Lagosians show to participate in governance while also committing their efforts to the future of Lagos.

He assured that the Lagos State government would continue to protect trade, and business activities, noting that the future of Lagos relies on economic activities.

He added that the Summit is one of its platforms that demonstrates its commitment to listening to the people of Lagos in the various sectors of the economy and also an accountability platform for the State government to account for what it has implemented.

“Ehingbeti is proof that we will continue to pursue transparency, and commitment of accountability to governance. We will always go around Lagos in all the divisions before a budget comes to give an account of what we have agreed at the last consultative forum and show the path for the future.

Olayinka Majekodunmi, Senior Principal, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said the Lagos development plan would help accomplish the vision of the State.

Introducing the plan to the audience, he said four strategic dimensions have been prioritised and defined in the Lagos State development plan.

“The first is to ensure that Lagos has a thriving economy with adequate jobs and strategic investments to sustain the growth of Lagos. The second dimension of the plan is that Lagos would be a human-centric city where Lagosians would have access to affordable and world-class education, health care and social services. The third dimension which is the model infrastructure is that Lagos will have reliable and sufficient infrastructure that meets the needs of a 21st-century city while the fourth dimension which is really foundational is effective governance ensuring that Lagos would have a supportive and enabling environment that creates opportunities for all Lagosians,” he said.

He said the plan would also prioritise 20 focus areas across the four dimensions that would help Lagos achieve the objectives that have been set.