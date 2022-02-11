Pro-Osinbajo group seeks APC governors backing for Presidential ticket

A pro-Osinbajo support group is seeking the support of governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate in the upcoming primaries.

The group, Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), paid a courtesy visit to Umaru Zulum, Borno State Governor in Maiduguri on Friday.

While receiving the group, Zulum said contending interests in the forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from establishing a consensus that would consolidate party unity and national progress.

He said the state will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly, and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure actualisation of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s leader.

“I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy, and the President working together in concert.

Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.

“Borno state under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC; we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels, to arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward,” Zulum stated.

Earlier, Chairman of the PCG, Aliyu Kurfi called on Governor Zulum, other state governors, and party leaders at the ward, state, and federal levels to forge a consensus towards making Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

Kurfi said the self-discipline, moral qualities, and competency demonstrated during President Buhari’s absence make Osinbajo the best candidate for APC’s presidential ticket for 2023.

“The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal and even, in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others,” he said.