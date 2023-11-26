Private sector operator harps on tech to address food insecurity

In an effort to transform the agricultural sector through technology, ThriveAgric, a leading agritech company in Nigeria, set to host the first Abuja Tech Converge in collaboration with OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group.

The event aims to bring together startups, founders, business owners, enthusiasts, and innovators to discuss how technology can be used to end food insecurity.

Samirah Bello, Partnership Lead at ThriveAgric, during a press briefing held in Abuja said, “The event is significant in fostering effective collaboration and synergy among various players in the technology ecosystem and also serves as a platform to inform aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in sustainable solutions while spotlighting tech talents and their brilliant ideas.”

Read also: Agritech experts map strategies to scale valuation of startups

Luwatoba Asana, OCP Africa’s Country Manager in Nigeria, highlighted the pivotal role of technology in combatting food insecurity. He emphasized the significance of the event in fostering knowledge exchange, networking, and presenting innovative solutions to drive the agricultural sector toward sustainability and efficiency.

“This event marks a significant milestone in establishing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing groundbreaking solutions. Together, we aspire to propel the agricultural sector towards a future of sustainability and efficiency,” he said.

He said: “the two-day conference will feature keynotes, panel sessions, product showcases, and a techathon by participants in the Tech-talent Accelerated Programme (TAP). Winners of the techathon will have the opportunity to secure prizes and life-changing business opportunities co-sponsored by OCP Africa.”