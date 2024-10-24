Prioritise rubber production to boost economy, processors tell Tinubu

A group of farmers, processors and marketers under the auspices of the National Rubber Producers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN), Southwest Zone, has called on President Bola Tinubu and all Southwest governors to formulate and implement right policies on rubber production, processing and marketing in order to boost the Country’s economy.

While saying that the cash crop is capable of boosting the nation’s economy, Oluwatoyin Jeremiah, NARPPMAN Vice President in the Southwest, noted that the commodity could generate billions of Naira for the region as well as reduce unemployment in the Country, adding that Government should give priority to plantation and production of rubber as he claimed that no economy in the World could survive without rubber.

Speaking in Ibadan at the 5th Odua International Trade Fair, Jeremiah said, “Any economy that relegates rubber will depend largely on importation of rubber products which can affect economy of the County and the Region”.

Jeremiah said no crop has high value chain than rubber, adding that rubber plantation and production are capable of giving jobs to many unemployed Nigerians if properly utilised.

“We are here to make government and the people to be aware of importance of rubber so as to eradicate poverty and provide job opportunity for the youths.

“Lets adopt regional system where Obafemi Awolowo used rubber to develop the region. Then, there was no technology and crude oil, but he used agricultural products such as rubber, palm tree, Cocoa and others to develop the region.

“Then, Western region were paying higher salaries than the federal government due to the agricultural business the region engaged in.”

“One of the objectives of the Association in Southwest was to eradicate poverty in the region and open eyes of people to the untapped potentials in rubber plantation and production.”

He however noted that financial institutions must also collaborate with Government in giving financial assistance to rubber farmers.

The NARPPMAN Vice President said the Odua Trade Fair would give opportunities to Nigerians, particularly those in Southwest Region to know more about importance of rubber in economy.

But, Peter Igbinoson, NARPPMAN National President, said youths should be encouraged in plantation and production of rubber, saying it could be a source of livelihood for them if maximised.

