Otu says Cross River will overtake Ondo as largest cocoa producer

flags off national cocoa festival in Calabar

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has pledged that the state government will do everything humanly possible to ensure that Cross River State overtakes Ondo State as the largest cocoa producer among the community of Nigerian States.

Governor Otu, who flagged off the 3rd National Cocoa Festival held in Calabar, the State Capital, noted that Cross River State currently produces 58,000 tons of cocoa annually, saying the Government would set the machinery in motion to work towards attaining the set goal of edging out Ondo State as largest producer of cocoa.

The governor, who was represented at the event by Johnson Ebokpo, Commissioner for Crops and Irrigation Development, congratulated and thanked the cocoa farmers under the auspices of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) and International Cocoa Organization for choosing Cross River State as the host of the 3rd National Ccooa Festival for 2024.

While noting that Nigeria as a Country is facing serious marcro-economic challenges that have plunged Cross River State into multi-diamentional poverty, Governor Otu declared that Cross River State would work tirelessly to ensure that the State is put back to a right macro-economic route.

Adeola Adegoke, National President of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), said the idea behind the cocoa festival was to create a platform where conversations could revolve around cocoa farmers’ common challenges, especially in considering the fact that cocoa plays pivotal roles in the livehood of the stakeholders.

According to the National President, the first and second National Cocoa Festival took place in Ondo State and Abuja, respectively which necessitated the reason for the push for the hosting of this year in Calabar.

Ealier, Daniel Asukwo, Chairman of the event and former Member, House of Representatives, representing Akamkpa /Biase Federal Constituency, said, “Today, we gather not just to celebrate the achievements of our cocoa industry, but to reflect, deliberate and chart a sustainable path forward for a sector that has been the pride of Nigeria’s agricultural economy.

“The theme of this year’s festival comes at a crucial time when the cocoa industry faces significant challenges, both domestically and globally. Historically, Nigeria was a powerhouse in cocoa production, ranking as the second-largest exporter and contributing significantly to the global cocoa economy.

“Cocoa was, and still is, a symbol of our agricultural strength, and it played a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s economic growth during the post-independence era”

“Our cocoa sector has been hampered by numerous issues that have affected productivity and market share. Farmers are grappling with outdated farming practices, limited access to quality seedlings, poor infrastructure, and a lack of sufficient investment in technology and Innovation.

“Additionally, compliance with new international regulations, such as the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), presents further obstacles for farmers who are already struggling to meet export demands.

“The depreciation of the naira against major currencies has increased the cost of imported inputs, such as fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment, which has led to reduced profit margins for cocoa farmers. This situation is unsustainable and poses a serious threat to the livelihoods of our hardworking farmers and the future of our cocoa industry.”

