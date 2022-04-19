PrimeAlert launches regional trade distribution operations in Nigeria to strengthen security architecture

PrimeAlert Secure Limited recently launched its regional trade and distributions operations in Nigeria, as part of its overall growth strategy with the goal of enhancing its business in the African continent and strengthening security architecture with its in-country presence and focus.

The dedicated home and business security entity in Nigeria has been set up to further reinforce the company’s ‘closer to customer’ strategy in the West Africa region. PrimeAlert Secure Limited will provide value added on-ground marketing and sales support to new and existing partners and customers meeting their demand in the rapidly evolving Nigerian security market.

Tony Nwulu, managing director, PrimeAlert Secure LTD, said that the company aims at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture by building a brand that places prime importance on protecting the lives and properties of its clients, while also supporting state institutions and security agencies in their primary role of fighting worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

“The home and business security market has seen substantial growth in the past, and has tremendous potential for further growth. Our goal is to further enhance our network of distributors and partners in Nigeria and across West Africa and to extend our services to the largest number of customers possible by being closer to them,” he said.

Nwulu said that with the increasing insecurity in Nigeria and the boom in private security protection, PrimeAlert plan on strengthening its operations in Nigeria is a testament to the company’s commitment to invest in the country’s home and business security markets. He said this will help the company to provide the best possible services to its customers and partners across the West Africa region.

“To build strong multi-stakeholder partnerships, to drive public-private dialogues, and to cultivate strategic partnerships with international donors, government, civil society, private sector, and implementing partners within the security sector, PrimeAlert has partnered with Inspired Decisions (ID) to implement a 36 months CSR project titled the ‘Nigeria Security and Safety Project’ (NSSP) with an initial 12 month pilot phase to test its approach in addressing the worsening insecurity challenge in Nigeria,” Chidinma Ottah, Project Director, Inspire Decisions Consulting Ltd, said, adding that the partnerships reflect PrimeAlert’s focus on the growing market in Nigeria.

According to her, PrimeAlert’s presence in Nigeria will also provide the brand with the opportunity to gain in-depth reach across Africa, and to better understand the changing market dynamics and customer demand.

As a means of deepening collaboration with security operatives across the country, PrimeAlert has established strong relationships and response partnerships with all the security agencies in Nigeria including the DSS, Civil Defense, Nigerian Police Force, Federal Fire Service and Federal Road Safety Commission in other to provide urgent responses to burglary and fire alarm notifications.