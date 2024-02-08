Price control bill scales first reading in Niger Assembly

A bill for a price control board, to regulate the price of essential commodities, has scaled first reading at the Niger House of Assembly.

This followed the presentation of the general principles of the bill, by the sponsor, Isa Etsugaie (APC-Agaie) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the bill, Etsugaie said the board would study market situation in the state with a view to restructure the deteriorating supply and demand mechanism.

He added that the board would assess the delivery and distribution pattern of essential commodities to ensure that the people had a fair share of essential commodities.

He said the board would also regulate the mode of distribution of essential commodities and monitor activities of the state supply company and other commercial organisations.

The lawmaker said the board would help to keep prices under continuous surveillance, interpret price movements and relate them to other developments in the state economy.

He said the board would submit report directly to the governor on market situation all over the state among others.

The bill was thereafter, adopted by the house and passed through first reading.