Pressure prevails as Tinubu confers GCON on Abbas

Judiciary must remain truly independent – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has on Wednesday conferred the national honour of the grand commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives.

This was disclosed  in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s aide on information and strategy.

He stated that Abbas’s elevation from Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) to GCON is in line with the National Order of Precedence.

The statement partly read, “The speaker, the Senate President, other principal officers of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice of Nigeria will be formally decorated with their new honours later.”

Tinubu, during is independence speech on October 1,  disclosed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, chief justice of Nigeria will be honoured with the GCON, while Abbas and Barau Jibrin, deputy president of the senate, will be honoured with CFR.

Earlier this week, the lawmakers rejected the proposal of conferment of the CFR title on its speaker.

