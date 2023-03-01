Presidential election result: Nweke sues for peace

Frank Nweke Jnr, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, has urged Nigerians to shun violence over the presidential election result.

Nweke made the call in a statement by Uchenna Igboeme, his media manager, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

He advised Nigerians to keep hope alive, avoid violence and be their brothers’ keepers in spite of what they felt about the 2023 presidential election result.

“Compatriots, I believe that we will rewrite our story but my prayer is that wisdom and peace will guide our thoughts, utterances and actions in the coming days and weeks.”

Nweke said that the election was allegedly marked by late arrival of materials, violent attacks and reports of rigging substantiated by international observers.

“This is unfortunate, disappointing and unwise. At this time, I pray for strength, wisdom, protection and the grace of God for Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the entire team as they take the next steps.

“I also pray for everyone who dared to believe, may your heart not be weary,” Nweke said.