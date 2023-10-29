President Tinubu mourns death of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

President Bola Tinubu expressed grief over the death of Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, in a statement on Sunday.

“The death of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is a painful loss,” Tinubu said. “He was a peace-loving, affable, and cerebral traditional ruler.”

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication.

“He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise. May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu urged the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late traditional ruler.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 95.

Palace sources said he died in an Abuja hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailment.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.