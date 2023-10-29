Abiru congratulates Tinubu on Supreme Court verdict

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has congratulated the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the Supreme court judgement declaring him as the duly elected President of Nigeria.

The Lagos East Senator in a statement issued by his media aide on Thursday described the verdict of the apex court as the true reflection of the popular will of Nigerians. Abiru added that history will be kind to all Nigerians, particularly teeming members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of President Tinubu who stood solidly with him throughout the tortuous legal battle.

Read also: Supreme Court judgement sound but INEC failed Nigerians — Ebun Adegboruwa

Abiru expressed the optimism that Nigeria would overcome many of her daunting challenges under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu. He called on all Nigerians to continue to support the current administration in its quest to position the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

Abiru said, “On behalf of the good people of the Lagos East Senatorial District, I heartily congratulate our esteemed Leader and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his well-deserved victory at the Supreme Court today.

“This verdict of the apex court has again reaffirmed the popular will of Nigerian people as reflected in the outcomes of the 2023 presidential elections. The ruling of erudite jurists has further strengthened the confidence of the people in the judiciary as the last hope of the people.

Read also: Legal experts commend Supreme Court judgement upholding Tinubu’s victory

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of members of our dear party, and teeming supporters of our dear President, all Nigerians all through the period of elections and post-elections legal tussle.

“As this historic Supreme Court ruling ended all presidential election wranglings, I called on all Nigerians, regardless of the political and religious orientation to join hands with government of President Tinubu to find lasting solutions to myriad of challenges confronting our beloved

Nation. Once again, I congratulate all Nigerans on this landmark Supreme court ruling.”