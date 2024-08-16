President Tinubu approves reduction of IGR from aviation agencies to 20%

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reduction of the deduction from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) due to the federal government from government aviation agencies from 50 to 20 percent.

The various aviation unions’ leaderships are currently meeting with the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to take a position on the new development.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that aviation unions were to commence nationwide protests over the 50 percent deduction from the internally generated revenue of the agencies, a policy the workers argue undermines their operational efficiency and financial stability.

The protests were expected to affect airport operations nationwide, as workers demonstrated their frustration and called for the policy reversal.

In a united stance, employees of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) were set to stage peaceful protests at airports across Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a joint statement signed on Wednesday by Ocheme Aba, General Secretary of NUATE; Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, Secretary General of ANAP; Comrade Sikiru Waheed, General Secretary of AUPCTRE; Comrade Frances Akinjole, Deputy General Secretary of ATSSSAN; and Comrade Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary of NAAPE