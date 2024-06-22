FAAN dedicates taskforce to end extortion, touting at airports

Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, has said the authority has taken a decisive step towards eliminating touting, extortion, and illicit activities at the airports by establishing a dedicated task force.

In a recent interview at her office, Kuku expressed her deep concern over the ongoing harassment and extortion of passengers at the airports, emphasizing her commitment to creating a seamless and pleasant experience for travellers.

As a result, her administration has launched an extensive campaign to crack down on these illegal activities.

To spearhead this initiative, Henry Agbebire, Director of Special Duties at FAAN, has been appointed as the chairman of the task force. Mrs Kuku has also declared her intention to personally engage with all government agencies operating at the airports to ensure compliance with the anti-touting and anti-extortion measures.

Warning all airport personnel, including FAAN staff, Kuku stated that strict disciplinary actions would be taken against anyone found engaging in illicit practices. She stressed that the era of business as usual is over and highlighted the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.

Furthermore, Kuku announced plans to establish magistrate courts at international airports to expedite the legal process for prosecuting offenders. The task force has been mandated to enforce discipline among airport staff and maintain a culture of professionalism at all levels.

In addition, dedicated phone lines and QR codes will be set up to provide passengers with a means of providing feedback on their airport experience. Furthermore, Kuku emphasised that all airport personnel must prominently display their on-duty cards and name tags for easy identification and accountability.