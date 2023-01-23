President Buhari arrives Lagos for two-day working visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos for a two-day working visit themed, ‘Lagos Festival of Projects’, in which he will cut the tape on many projects including the Imota Rice Mill, Lekki Deep Sea Port among others.

The Nigerian Airforce plane which conveyed the president landed in the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at 3:40pm with dignitaries waiting to receive him.

Among those who received the president at the airport was his chief host, Babajide Sanwoolu, governor of the state and Hamzat Obafemi, his deputy. Other s include Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State; Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State; Abike Dabiri among others.

In a brief ceremony at the airport, Buhari inspected the guards of honour then left to inaugurate the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The Lekki Deep Sea Port is located approximately 65 km to the east of Lagos city and spreads over 90 hectares of land bordered on the south by the Atlantic Ocean, It’s the biggest port in Nigeria, and one of the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Other projects slated for inauguration include the 18.75km six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the MRS Lubricant Factory in Apapa.

After the tape-cutting, President Buhari will be hosted to a state dinner by Lagos State governor.