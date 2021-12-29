Presidency says Buhari not backing any APC faction

As the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) battles the activities of splinter groups, the Presidency on Saturday distanced itself from claims by one of such groups from Kano state, that it has the backing of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Following the recent nationwide congresses, the party had witnessed the emergence of splinter groups across the country, with all the groups claiming to be the official representatives of the electorates in their local environments

Kano, one of the biggest and most populated support base of the party, is also facing such crises emerging from the recent nationwide Congresses conducted by the party, following the emergence of parallel leaders elected through the congress.

The state had since the November Congress witnessed the emergency of two main factions, with one loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while the other has Ibrahim Shekarau, also a former Governor of the State, as its leader.

The Shekarau group had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

The nationwide crises led to the inauguration of the Abdullahi Adamu’s national reconciliation committee to workout modalities for reuniting the warring groups within the party.

Angered by the recent treatments received by the Shekarau faction including the burning down of its office in Kano metropolis, the faction instituted a case in court challenging the decision of the national caretaker committee, endorsing the Ganduje group, as the authentic representative of the people in the state.

The faction is seeking amongst others, the court’s to nullification of the congresses at wards, local government areas and state levels.

The Presidency, while responding to claims of its endorsement by one of the faction, said it “ wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Presidency described the claim as “blatantly untrue”, adding that “This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

The statement said the President’s “support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction”