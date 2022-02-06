Premier Grammar School Alumni donates classroom to school

The former students of Premier Grammar School, Abeokuta, have donated a refurbished block of classroom to their alma mater as part of activities to commemorate their 50 years graduation anniversary.

The donation, held at the school premises, also provided an opportunity for members of the Glorious 8th Set of 1967/71, as they are popularly called, to reconnect and integrate with the national body of Premier Grammar School Abeokuta Old Students Association (PREGSOSA).

In his welcome address, B. A. Adesina, chairman of the anniversary committee, emphasised the roles of old students’ association in the development of aged institutions.

According to him, upon visitation to the school premises following a series of virtual meetings, the old students of Glorious 8th Set 1967/71 observed the deplorable state of infrastructures in the school.

He said this was when they resolved to renovate the SS3 block and refurbish some benches as well as chairs to mark their anniversary celebration.

Adeshina noted that major developments in schools are now being anchored by the Alumni due to inadequate funding from the government.

Adesina further said that celebrating 50th years of leaving the school is one of the ways the old students have designed to critically intervene in development of the school.

They achieved this through the ribbon-cutting occasion by Nurudeen Oyedele, the former permanent secretary of Ogun State Governor’s Office, who doubles as an alumnus of the school.

The event was anchored by the national president of PREGSOSA, Olusina Ajayi, who reiterated the necessity of continued contribution to the development of the school.

While acknowledging the efforts of other Alumni sets for enabling development in the school, Ajayi said the school plans to commercialise one of its borehole water sources.

Ajayi also used the opportunity to extract commitments from members of the class and five were inaugurated to represent the set at the national body of PREGSOSA.

They include Titus Alao Soetan, patron; Joseph Akinfenwa, chairman; Musibau Kola Oyekunle, admin; Bashiru Alani Adesina, treasurer; and Titilayo Tanimomo, public relations officer.

Titus Alao Soetan, the committee patron and a former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), was specially recognised by his classmates for his excellent performance and meritorious services to the nation and humanities.

Other members of the class present include Michael Okewale; Albert Abayomi Obadina; Tajudeen Sodeinde; Sulaimon Kelejaiye; Ajala Goriola; Funmilayo Oni nee Adebayo; Morayo Akinyanju nee Coker; while Anthony Adeniyi Akinwunmi and Francis Tunde Akinwunmi joined virtually.

The Board of Trustees members present on the high table were Paul Fadiji, T.S. Sogbaike, Bola Adenuga, Kayode Akinlawo and Nurudeen Oyedele.

Kanmi Onipede also joined virtually, while Waheed Kolawo Salami, the principal of the high school, and Modinat Adunni Okelabi, the principal of the junior school were other members of the high table at the event.