Pray for new government, Olubadan urges Muslims at Ramadan

As Muslims across the globe commence this year’s Ramadan fast, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has called on Nigerians to use the 30-day Islamic injunction to pray for new governments to be formed in about two months’ time both at the states and federal levels following the successful completion of the country’s general elections.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday by the monarch through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola in which Oba Balogun enjoined the Moslems to offer thanksgiving to the Almighty Allah for the peaceful conduct of the elections as against the tension and apprehension pervading the land prior the polls.

That Ramadan Fast came just after the general elections which would usher in a new government to be formed based on the outcome of the election results, according to Oba Balogun was an occurrence that must be tapped into for its spiritual significance, asking that the opportunity must be seized by engaging in fervent prayers for the new government being looked forward to.

He said, “This is a unique opportunity for us as Islamic faithful to pray for our beloved country Nigeria. We desire a new Nigeria where there would be peace and tranquility. A Nigeria of the dreams of our founding fathers where there would be prosperity, opportunities for all and life in abundant and having done the physical aspect of the job, here comes an opportunity to back it up spiritually, using the Ramadan Fast period.”

Olubadan, who commended the government for the efforts made so far on the problem of cash crunch occasioned by Naira redesign policy urged for more actions that would totally make the problem a thing of the past in order to make life bearable for the generality of Nigerians and ease the tension of the Muslims engaging in the Ramadan fast.

The Ibadan paramount ruler congratulated the Muslims for the grace to witness and partake in the annual religious injunction and asked them to bear in mind the purpose for which the injunction came into being. “The essence of Ramadan fast goes beyond our self denial of food and drinks during the period, but to appreciate what it means to be in want and why we must always have feelings for the less privileged around us.

“We are expected to be our brothers’ keepers and that’s what we are being annually reminded of with Ramadan fast. We are being thought of our responsibilities as faithful Muslims to be compassionate, to love, care and show concern for others and this should be our ways of life. By this, our society would be a better place for all of us. I wish all of us peaceful and stress-free Ramadan Fast,” Oba Balogun added.