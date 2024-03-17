Pravasi Samwad aims to grow business, bilateral relations between Nigeria, India

Pravasi Samwad, a leading media outlet catering to the needs of the Indian diaspora, is focusing on growing the business relationship between Nigeria and India.

Through the Indian-owned businesses in Nigeria, the firm is fostering investment opportunities and strengthening growth in Nigeria and is also perfecting plans to celebrate the outstanding achievements of organisations doing so in Nigeria.

To do this, it will host in Nigeria this coming May, an inaugural Pravasi Samwad Investor Meet and Excellence Awards dedicated to the Indian diaspora and Nigerian community.

Kaushalendra Singh, editor and publisher of Pravasi Samwad, said the aim is to recognise the struggle and success of the members of the Indian diaspora, adding that it will help to establish a global connection with the Indian diaspora.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Singh said the event marks a significant milestone in fostering investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral business relations between India, the Middle East, and Nigeria.

According to him, with a strong presence of 32 million nonresident Indians, an almost similar number of people of Indian origin and Overseas Citizens of India make Indians the most vibrant community in the world.

He described it as a testament to the robust diplomatic ties and business relationships between India and Nigeria.

“With a focus on facilitating investment discussions and fostering collaboration, the Pravasi Investor Meet and Excellence Awards is poised to be a catalyst for increased investments and stronger business ties between the participating nations.

“Categories are under consideration for the award ceremony while there would be a dedicated website with the name of Pravasi Excellence Awards to register or nominate self or others for the Award and to take part in the Investor meet,” he said.

Singh disclosed that setting up a Nigeria edition of Pravasi Samwad to highlight the issues and achievements of the Indian Diaspora in Nigeria.

Diwesh Mishra, head African region of Pravasi Samwad, said the event aims to bring together prospective investors from India, the Middle East and other parts of the world on a single platform, providing an exceptional opportunity for networking, collaboration, and the exploration of investment prospects in Nigeria.

He said the event will also provide an opportunity to facilitate investment in Nigeria and enhance the country’s global perception as a business and tourist destination.

“A lot has been happening in Nigeria in the business sector. It needs proper direction and acceptance in the global business community. This event is an attempt to boost business opportunities in the country,” Mishra said.

On her part, Bhavna Batra, founder and CEO of Synerggie, said the event will feature discussions to foster collaboration and recognise outstanding contributions of companies in Nigeria, particularly those impacting the Indian community.

“Investors from India and the Middle East, along with corporate representatives, government officials, and key stakeholders, will participate in the event,” she said.

Apata Samson Nunayon, managing director of Eko Destination Limited, said the event would further enhance the knowledge exchange between Indian and Nigerian businesses to create a dynamic synergy that propels businesses.