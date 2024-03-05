Power outage disrupts legislative activities at NASS

There was significant power outage at the National Assmbly on Tuesday which caused delays and disruptions to crucial legislative activities.

The Senate plenary could not commence at its scheduled time of 11 am; several lawmakers were seen waiting at the Senate Chambers in darkness for more than one hour before plenary eventually kicked off.

It was gathered that generator of the Senate was also faulty.

The power outage also impacted the House of Representatives, where the scheduled session of the Public Accounts Committee with Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank, other apex bank officials, and Remita over alleged revenue leakages could not hold.

The meeting was scheduled to hold at 10 am at room 440 of the House, but the venue was in complete darkness and several CBN officials who arrived left. The meeting was eventually rescheduled for next week.

Commenting on the issue, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President apologized to his colleagues for the power outage and assured that work is being done to address the situation.

“They are still working on the lights. It went off since morning, its even affecting some offices on the fourth floor. We have about nine offices that have not been able to rectifed but they’re working in it. I noticed even members of the press are fanning themselves, at least they feel the heat too. If it gets too hot, then we may have to adjourn for a while, but they are working on it. I apologize for any inconvenience”, Akpabio said at the commencement of plenary.

Also commenting on the situation, Sunday Karimi, the Senator representing Kogi West said, “It’s an uncommon incident. Since the 10th Assembly, we’ve not heard this kind of experience. Often when were sitting, we use the generator. Unfortunately today, our generator developed a fault.”