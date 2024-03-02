Power Minister summons AEDC, IBEDC, TCN over deteriorating power supply

Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, has summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over the worsening power supply in their regions.

This was revealed in a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

Adelabu also summoned Sule Ahmed Abdulazeez, the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), over the power situation.

In the letter signed by B.U Mustapha, Director, Distribution Services at the Federal Ministry of Power, the CEOs of the institutions were asked to attend a meeting called by the minister in the coming week to discuss issues bothering on worsening electricity supply in their regions with a view to proffering a lasting solution.

The minister also stated that the management of other non-performing DISCOs would be queried as reports continued to filter in on situations in their regions.

“These two DISCOs have been summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their regions despite improved supply from TCN”, he said.

According to the statement, the ministry had been putting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to improve performance and generation has been ramped up to over 4000MW in recent days.

“So, we expect power supply to have improved across the country, unlike what we are experiencing in some regions, presently. Findings revealed that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja , Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions.

“Going forward, the minister said focus would be on all the DISCOs to compel them to expected performance while wilful, non- performance by any DISCO could suffice as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation,” the statement said.

The minister has also directed TCN to immediately commence repair works on the damaged transmission towers and power lines in order to improve supply in the affected regions.

The minister had embarked on supervisory visits to some of the power generating plants in the last few months.

He was in Kainji hydro power plant which will soon embark on an expansion plan to boost the existing 560MW operational capacity. He also visited Benue and Taraba states to assess the infrastructure being constructed to evacuate an additional 30 megawatts from the Kashimbilla hydo power station to the national grid. Presently, only 10MW is being evacuated from the hydro power plant.

The minister was also in Olorunshogo and Omotosho thermal plants in Ogun and Ondo states, Ihvobor and Azura power plants in Edo state respectively.

During the visits, he assured these power plants that plans were underway by the federal government to defray part of the outstanding debts being owed the power generation companies and the gas supply companies.

“With this, succour is close to electricity consumers nationwide as we expect this action to improve generation levels across the country.

“He also appealed to electricity consumers to exercise a little patience while the situation is being turned around,” it added.