Pouria Zeraati: Iran International TV host stabbed outside London home

Pouria Zeraati (36), a presenter for the London-based Iranian TV news channel Iran International, was stabbed outside his residence in the city.

The channel, known for its coverage of the 2022 anti-government protests in Iran, reported that Zeraati was attacked by a group. The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident; counter-terrorism officers are leading the probe. Zeraati is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counter-terrorism command unit, said officers were keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind the attack.

The Met said counter-terrorism officers had been assigned due to “the victim’s occupation as a journalist at a Persian-language media organisation based in the UK”.

It added this was “coupled with the fact that there has been a number of threats directed towards this group of journalists”.

Mr Murphy said extra patrols were being sent to the area of the attack in south London and “other sites around London” as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

Nearly 18 months ago, Iran International became one of the main providers of news during the wave of anti-government protests in Iran.