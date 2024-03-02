Popular Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu is dead

Mr Ibu, Nollywood veteran has died. The actor whose real name is John Okafor was 62.

According to reports from sources close to him, the veteran comedian passed away at Evercare hospital.

Many fans have shared condolences on X, reminiscing movies the late actor has featured.

