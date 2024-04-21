Popular cleric predicts winner of Edo, Ondo governorship  polls

Ayodele stated that the APC will emerge victorious in Ondo state unless God intervenes, while in Edo State, the party will win in a free and fair election with no rigging.

The predictions come ahead of the APC’s governorship primaries in Ondo State, which is scheduled for April 20, and the gubernatorial elections in both states, slated later in the year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo State in September and November respectively.

In an interview by to journalist on Saturday, the popular cleric predicted the parties that would win after being asked if God had told him who would win the Ondo and Edo governorship elections.

Giving his prophecy, Ayodele said “the pendulum is swinging towards the present governor to win the primaries”.

He added: “In the Ondo state election, the PDP, Labour, and NPP, are wasting their time, APC will win unless God changes it.”