CAN, PFN need radical leaders to speak with one voice – Primate Ayodele

The Primate of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has called for radical change in the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to enable the Church to speak with one voice.

Ayodele in an exclusive interview on the current cost-of-living crisis with BusinessDay on Friday 21 July, 2023 said that the Church and politics were inseparable because no country can exist without God’s directives. Hence, a country without vision and prophetic words will collapse.

“The only way is to have a very radical CAN president. Somebody that is very vocal; somebody that is very energetic. God’s choice with a vision – somebody that is focused. Somebody that God has ordained to lead the Christendom,” Ayodele said.

According to him, the current leadership of CAN and PFN may not be able to talk because of their role in the political trajectory of the country, and on the back of their insincerity to Nigerians.

“The CAN president, is he active? No way. CAN, PFN, Aladura Unification have been quiet. I, Babatunde Elijah Ayodele have never been quiet. My work, my church is a prophetic church. I want to say it the way God says it. CAN supports anything that comes up; they support Muslim-Muslim tickets. I support what God supports. I belong to where God belongs and I belong to whatever God says I should do,” he said.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akeredolu on 67th birthday

On the current economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians, Ayodele said that having Tinubu as president is an issue the country will have to face in the next four years. According to him, Tinubu’s style of leadership will promote a one-party system in the country.

“Any senator that wants to talk; they will silence him and if you don’t want to listen they will arrest you. They will not allow freedom of speech; even you journalists will not have freedom. So, there will not be freedom of religion when it gets to a point,” Ayodele said.

According to him, Nigerians will not understand many things about Tinubu’s emergence because of its spiritual implication on the country. “The spiritual manifestation of what we call ‘Emi lokan’ is what we are experiencing now. And, I tell you, Tinubu is not God’s purpose but God’s plan.

“There are lots of technocrats that surround Tinubu, they are not thinking for him to succeed. I still repeat; Muslim-Muslim ticket is not from God, and God is not involved in the Muslim-Muslim ticket and that is the area where APC will fail,” Ayodele said.