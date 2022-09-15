Pop Cola grows stronger one year after launch

Mamuda Beverages Nigeria Limited, makers of Pop Cola drinks, is growing stronger as it recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Speaking at the event which took place in Kano, Hassan Hammoud, the chairman/ chief executive officer at Mamuda Group, reiterated the company’s commitment to contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

“Today, I am particularly excited about the tremendous progress Pop Cola, one of our iconic beverage brands, is making in the market. I can still recall vividly how it all started one year ago with the official unveiling here in Kano, and ever since then, it has been a success all the way,” Hammoud said.

He noted that what they have achieved in a single year was the desire of many, but added that it was just the beginning.

“The success of Mamuda Beverages and Pop Cola has been nothing short of remarkable.”

“It is our duty to invest locally, support industries that will drive economic recovery, protect local businesses, promote exports, create a society that’s inclusive, more equitable and suitably skilled for the future,” Hammoud said.

Read also: Portfolio priority, strategic investments in people, technology drive our growth; Coca-Cola HBC’s CEO

Nasiru Gawuna, deputy governor of Kano State, lauded the company for its consistency in churning out beverage products that meet the consumption needs of the people and in addition, creating job opportunities for over 10,000 people.

“On behalf of the people of Kano State, I say well done and keep up the good work.”

Popularly referred to as the product of the people, the drink comes in different variants of Mamuda Pop Cola, Pop Orange, Bubble Pop, Pop Apple, and Pop Zero all in 60cl and or 35cl respectively. Other products include Infinite Power Energy drink 50cl and Pop water 75cl.

The accomplishments Pop Cola beverage drink has achieved in the last one year is something we are so proud of and intend to sustain the momentum for a long time to come, said Nadim Matraji, the group strategic advisor at Mamuda Group.

“Presently in the market, Mamuda brand has become a household name in Nigeria and our Pop beverage products are among the best-selling drinks in the Nigerian market, and we hope to maintain that position, while keeping an eye on the region,” Matraji said.