Poly lecturers demand salary review renegotiation with FG

The Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnics (ASUP) has urged the Federal Government to return to the renegotiation table with the union over the recently approved 25, and 35 percent salary review, so that all other contentious issues would be addressed.

The union faulted the marginal salary increase when compared to the high cost of living resulting from subsidy removal.

Anderson Ezeibe, president of the union in a statement called on the government to return to the renegotiation table so that all other contentious issues would be addressed.

“Our union has undertaken a review of the recent approval and release of a new wage structure for Nigeria’s polytechnics as communicated through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, (NSIWC).

Following the review process by our union’s team, it has become pertinent to put forward the union’s position on this recent development for the purposes of clarity.

The new salary structure indeed reflects an increase of 35 percent for chief lecturers; and 25 percent for other layers of staff in the CONPCASS salary structure.

This increase is a slight adjustment on the offer of 35 percent and 23.5 percent made by the government in the process of the renegotiation of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement in July 2022.

The offer fell short of our union’s demands during the renegotiation process.

“While the union was considering the offer last year, with a view to a response, the renegotiation process went into an unwelcome hiatus as the government team has not resumed the process of renegotiation since then.”

It said while the union acknowledges the approved adjustment in salaries as positive, they want the government to ensure immediate implementation and release of the arrears.

“It is equally important to note that the offer was made by the government before the latest and current economic downturn occasioned by the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit in May 2023.

It, therefore, goes without saying that the positives expected from this move by the government have already been severely undermined by the current marketplace realities and we expect the government to note this.

In view of the above, we are renewing our call for a conclusion of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement renegotiation which will usher in an improved and acceptable wage review reflective of the current economic realities through collective bargaining,” the union said.

ASUP pointed out that the review was carried out by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022 before the subsidy removal that had brought untold hardship to the masses.

On the issue of renegotiation, the union said: “A return to the renegotiation table will equally address other issues contained in the ASUP charter of demands, including post-service conditions of our members, sustainable funding for the sector, appropriate certification for products of Nigeria’s polytechnics, legal and policy framework reviews as well as implementation mechanisms that will be all-encompassing and across institutions owned by federal and state governments.