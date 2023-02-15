Polls: Atiku laments exit of Ayade, Ndoma Egba, Ita Giwa, others

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has bemoaned the exit of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, and other former key members like Bassey Otu, John Enoh, Ndoma Egba, Ita Giwa from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing party supporters at the U. J. Esune Stadium, in Calabar, on Tuesday, the former vice president lamented that Cross River had been a PDP state since 1999, and the party had won all presidential and governorship elections in the state.

Atiku, however, commended the state’s PDP for their support and loyalty, assuring that the party if elected, will dredge the Calabar Port and develop the proposed Calabar to Port Harcourt railway line.

Read also: We’re planning more support for business growth- Sanwo-Olu

Also speaking, Liyel Imoke, a former governor of the state and deputy director-general, (operations) of the PDP, said that despite the exit of the governor and others, the state remained a PDP stronghold.

According to Imoke, no other party has won elections in the state and urged the people not to bother about the defection of the governor and others to the APC.

Gershom Bassey, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, also urged the people not to worry, saying since the inception of the present democratic dispensation, PDP hasn’t lost any presidential election in the state.

Sandy Onor Okon, party’s governorship candidate in the state, among others were absent from the rally.