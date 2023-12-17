Politician blasts party for ‘killing’ election bid with fake death certificate

After Mohbad died, he had a lot of streams for his music. His songs gained popularity. He made the top searched list for a musician on Google. Oladips tried faking his death to help sales for his upcoming album, but it backfired.

Musa Ali’s case is different. His political party allegedly ruined his chances of contesting in the 2023 election held earlier in the year by announcing his death, even though he was alive and healthy.

The Kano State politician blasted his party and has threatened court action.

The Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani and the National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, allegedly sent his ‘death certificate’ to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before the 2023 general elections.

This denied Ali the chance to represent ADP as its candidate for the House of Representatives for the Nasarawa Constituency in Kano State.

In a briefing with journalists, Ali said he was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘devastated’, he even got condolence visits, even though he is alive.

Ali said: “I am yet to recover from this man’s inhumanity to man and the agony it inflicted on my family, which has affected my business.

“This transactional politics, politics of deceit and politics with bitterness must stop. It is a betrayal of the confidence I reposed in the ADP National Chairman.”

He called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, to investigate the matter.

Public apology

Ali has asked for a public apology to be published in five national newspapers and to withdraw their letter to INEC or face legal action.

“Accordingly, within three days, I demand a public apology published in five national newspapers and withdrawal of the offensive letter to INEC or face legal action.

“Those who go to equity must go with clean hands. This brazen impunity must be condemned by all Nigerians desirous to clean up the nation’s party politics, restore sanity and integrity in our democracy, and uphold its ethos, ethics, and ideals to build a better society.

“An injustice to one person is an injustice to all. Nigeria needs God-fearing leaders, not those who wish their party members and fellow compatriots dead for their insatiable political ambition and personal gains,” the Kano politician noted.