A’ Court ruling: Kano govt not behind protests, aggrieved persons exercising their rights – Sanusi

The Sanusi Bature is the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf. In this exclusive interview with INIOBONG IWOK, he spoke on the recent protests by some aggrieved members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and people of the state over the Appeal Court’s judgement sacking the governor.

Governor Abba Yusuf has appealed his sack by the Appeal Court, is he optimistic of getting justice?

Despite what happened at the Appeal Court and the Tribunal, we still believe in the Nigerian Judiciary because the Supreme Court is filled with eminent personalities who could do the right thing to save our democracy.

Our legal has filed the notice of Appeal and currently working on brief, we are very optimistic that justice will prevail and the mandate of the good people of will remain with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

Is the governor not worried about recent revelations about the state of the Judiciary, especially as its concerns justice delivery?

No worries, no hard feelings, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is focused and his attention is not derailed from what he set to achieve.

Nothing has changed in the delivery of good governance, reforms in education, health and civil service are at the top gear, other social services such as youth and women empowerment, payment of monthly salaries and pension happen on or before 25th of every month.

Currently, the sum of six billion naira is earmarked to settle gratuity of about six thousand pensioners who have not been paid by the previous administration for eight years.

The opposition said most of those people who came out to protest last Tuesday were sponsored, how do you react to that?

Let me make it clear, that Kano State Government is not involved directly or indirectly on anything related to protest. It is worthy to note that the governor is the chief security of the state and he is committed to the peace and stability of our state.

The allegation is coming people APC propagandists who who trade gossip and blackmail to make ends meet, it’s their business and that’s how they survive.

We have seen protests across Kano over the Court of Appeal judgement, what is the true state of things?

Yes, if people come out en masse, there’s a limit to what you can control as a government, we commend the efforts of security agencies for their commitments to bring peace and stability in Kano state.

What as been the focus of the Governor Yusuf’s administrations since he came on board?

Education is the key priority for this administration follows by the health sector, he has so far achieved giant strides in education which include settlement of Senior Secondary school examination fees for over fifty seven thousand students, sponsorship of one thousand and one postgraduate students to various countries abroad and distribution of educational support materials which include free books, uniforms and school feeding.