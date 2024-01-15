Policeman bags 30yrs for killing 17-yr-old boy

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Zuba, on Friday, sentenced a dismissed Inspector, Haruna Ocheni to 30 years imprisonment for killing a 17-year-old boy. The police charged Ocheni with culpable homicide not punishable by death.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, saying that Ocheni did not have a legitimate reason to be in the deceased’s house at the time of the incident.

Ogbonnaya said as an Inspector of over 29 years in service, he ought to know the rules of his profession.

He did not deny using the rifle and confirmed the release of two bullets from it. The shots were fired with the knowledge that it could lead to death,” she said.

Earlier, the deceased’s father, Gabriel Chikezie, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa told the court that Ocheni shot and killed his son.

Chikezie said his deceased son stole a generator from his home in Kubwa, Abuja, on March 15, 2020, and he decided to call his neighbor, Pastor Ocheni, to help me with a policeman to recover the generator.

He said he contacted Ocheni who came to his house with a rope, tied both of his son’s hands and dragged him. He added that while his son resisted, Ocheni hit him on the head with a weapon and then shot him. Chikezie further said that he took his son to the Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.