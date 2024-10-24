Police uncover illegal firearm fabrication ring in Plateau

The police, Plateau State said they have dismantled an illegal firearm fabrication ring and arrested four suspects during an operation on October 16, 2024.

The suspects identified as Jonathan Arin, Moses Festus, Sambo Audu, and Nehemiah Yakubu, were arrested by operatives of ‘The Eagle Eye Patrol Unit’ of the Plateau State Police Command in Jos. The suspects were nabbed in possession of locally fabricated rifles and other dangerous tools used for firearm production.

Emmanuel Adesina, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Plateau State, who briefed journalists on Wednesday, appreciated the state government and citizens for their support, which he said has been instrumental in the fight against crime.

He highlighted the importance of community cooperation in ensuring security and maintaining peace within the state.

Read also: Army arrests five gun runners, recovers ammunition in Plateau

He said the command was currently investigating the firearms distribution network to recover additional weapons and apprehend more suspects involved in the illegal activities.

The CP confirmed that all four detainees have confessed to their roles in the operation, providing critical information to the investigators.

“On 16/10/2024 at about 07:00 am while acting upon credible intelligence, the Command’s Eagle Eye Patrol Unit (EEPU) arrested one Jonathan Arin, 27 years, one Moses Festus 27 years, Sambo Audu 30 years, Nehemiah Yakubu 25 years, all male of Angwan Rukuba Jos.

The suspects were arrested in possession of locally fabricated rifles, pistols and other dangerous tools and equipment used in the fabrication of firearms.

“Upon interviewing the suspects, they all confessed to the crime and issued their confessional statements which were recorded under words of caution. An investigation is ongoing to recover all firearms already distributed to some mischievous persons and arrest more suspects”, the police chief said.

Share