Army arrests five gun runners, recovers ammunition in Plateau

Troops of a special task force, tagged Operation Safe Haven (OPS) from the Nigerian Army, have arrested five notorious gun runners and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Plateau State

According to a press statement issued by Samson Zakhom, media and information officer of OPS and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Jos, the intelligence-driven operation, which lasted from midnight of September 16 to the early hours of September 17, 2024, was carried out by Operation SAFE HAVEN DELTA FORCE and Sector 1 Troops.

Zhakom said the troops raided the hideout of a gun runner identified as Mohammed Sani at Naraguta Mining Area in Bayameni along Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, adding, “During the operation, the suspected gun runner and four others were arrested, and a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition of different calibres were recovered.

“The recovered items included two AK-47 rifles, one Fabrique Nationale automatic rifle, fourteen AK-47 magazines, one Fabrique Nationale magazine, 5,316 rounds of 7.62 MM (Special), ninety-eight rounds of 7.62 MM (NATO), and forty-three rounds of 9 MM”.

The statement added that the suspects were undergoing interrogation to gather useful intelligence to aid in arresting other members of the syndicate and decimating the gun-running supply chain

The OPS commended the people of Plateau State for providing credible information that led to the arrest of the gun runners and the recovery of arms and ammunition

The statement further advised the people of Plateau State to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Security Agencies.

BusinessDay gathered that in a similar operation that occurred last June, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 magazines, and seventy-five rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition in Pandam forest, Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.