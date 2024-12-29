Police rescue 13 kidnap victims, arrest 5 armed robbery suspects

The Nigeria Police Force said it has rescued 13 kidnapped victims, apprehended five suspected armed robbers, and recovered firearms and ammunition, in a series of intensified operations against criminal activities across Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, from the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday. According to the statement, the operations, carried out in Lagos and Kwara States, underscore the Force’s renewed commitment to tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, and other crimes.

It noted that on December 27, 2024, police operatives attached to the Kwara State Command stormed a kidnappers’ den in the Idofin-Igbana area following a distress call about the abduction of 13 individuals.

“Despite encountering resistance from the criminals, the operatives successfully overpowered them, forcing the kidnappers to flee with injuries. All 13 victims were rescued unharmed.

“In Lagos, two separate operations on December 28 led to arrests and the recovery of weapons.

“Police operatives responding to a public disturbance at Pinnacle Depot, Lekki, apprehended two suspects, Lawan Mustapha (38) and Aina Daniel (38). A search yielded one double-barrel rifle, 90 live cartridges, and five model rifles.

“On the same day, three suspected armed robbers were arrested at GRA Ikeja. A search of the suspects uncovered one locally made pistol, four live cartridges, and two cutlasses. All five suspects are in police custody and will face prosecution after ongoing investigations are concluded”, the statement reads.

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police, reiterated the Force’s dedication to safeguarding citizens and eradicating crime. He emphasized that the Police will continue leveraging resources and innovative strategies to ensure a secure environment for Nigerians.

The Nigeria Police Force also called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to combat crime effectively.

Share