Police raid IPOB/ESN hideout, kill three, arrest five in Ebonyi

…recover ID card with Nnamdi Kanus’ picture

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command said that the Command raided the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), also known as Eastern Security Netwrok (ESN) in Ominiyi Community, Izzi Local Government Area of the State, where three of IPOB men were killed, while five were nabbed.

Speaking on the raid, Joshua Ukandu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, told Journalists in Abakaliki that an Identity Card with the picture of the leader of the proscribed group IPOB, Nnamdi Kalu, 3 Sienna Vehicles, among other items, were also recovered from the hoodlums.

He said, “Ebonyi State Police Command acting on credible intelligence in a joint operation with sister security agencies on 21st March 2024 stormed an IPOB/ESN hideout in a forest within Omini community in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State.

“The hoodlums on sighting the operatives opened fire on them, in the ensuing gun duel 3 members of the proscribed group were neutralized, 5 were arrested while others escaped.

“3 Sienna Vehicles snatched from different individuals and used by the hoodlums to perpetrate heinous crimes were recovered at the camp, exhibits recovered at the den indicate that the gang is responsible for the recent attacks and killing of police officers within the State.

“Exhibits recovered in the course of the operation include; One (1) AK47 rifle with sixteen (16) rounds of live ammunition

A bag containing two thousand (2,000) rounds of live ammunition, A Police Warrant Card, An Identity Card with a picture Of Nnamdi Kanu, a portrait of an unidentified person, One (1) Itel phone One (1) motorcycle.”

“Augustina Ogbodo,Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, however, commends the Officers involved in the operation for their gallantry and assures residents of the State that the Command will not relent in its fight against crime, and commitment to the protection of lives and properties in Ebonyi State.”