Police, others deploy security personnel for crime-free festivities in Imo

Aboki Danjuma, Commissioner of Police in Imo State Command, along with other Service Commanders in the State, has assured residents and those returning for the Christmas and the New Year holidays of their safety and security stay in the State.

The Commissioner of Police gave the assurance during a press briefing on Monday where security officers were deployed for Christmas and New Year operations to assume duties across the State.

Hamzat Abdulkardir, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Operations), who represented Aboki Danjuma, reaffirmed the Police and other Security Agencies’ commitment to ensuring a peaceful festive period and beyond.

“As part of the security measures, the joint security teams comprising Police, Military, NSCDC and DSS had been deployed across the State’s Senatorial Districts in collaboration with local vigilantes”, he said.

He added that the teams would be conducting confidence-building patrols, show-of-force, intelligence-led operations and night patrols to deter criminal activities and ensure peaceful festive seasons, noting that the Federal Road Safety Corps and Police Traffic Wardens had also been strategically deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

