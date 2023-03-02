Police officer shoots ‘mistress’ to death in Ilorin, kills self

The police in Kwara are investigating a homicide in which a police officer shot a woman to death at school premises on Thursday in Ilorin.

The police officer identified as Ajayi Okasanmi also shot himself to death after the murder. The murdered woman was believed to be the mistress of the police officer.

An eyewitness said that upon arrival at the school with her child, the police officer accosted the murdered woman, and had some discussions with her before shooting her twice. He added that the police officer immediately shot himself to death also.

Another eye-witness who saw the incident from a nearby building confirmed the report.

A man, claiming to be a property owner said the police officer and the woman hired an apartment from him some weeks back and had been behaving like love birds until they started having problems in the last five days.

“They have been having issues for five days now. When they rented the house, we were always happy with the way they showed love to each other.

“Some say the police officer was a man friend of the woman, but they had been quarreling for the past few days now,’’ the man said.

The police spokesman in Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed that a police officer killed a woman and himself on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said that while details were stillsketchy, he was told that it was a case of a love affair gone sour. Okasanmi said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.