Police launch manhunt on attackers of LP guber candidate’s house in Osun

Detectives of Osun State Police Command on Monday said it had begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the residence of the Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in the state, Lasun Yussuff.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, who made this known in Osogbo on Monday, said the Police received reports on the attack and had visited the scene of the incident.

She added that the Command had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act on the home of the deputy speaker of the Houses of Representatives, Yusuff.

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Sunday night attacked the residence of the candidate of the Yussuff in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun State, where the gunmen reportedly shot at the building located in Oke Ima area of the town.

It was also gathered that the security agents attached to the building were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

One of the aides to the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives alleged that the hoodlums might have been working for a gubernatorial candidate, saying that a car branded with the picture of a gubernatorial candidate was found on the scene of the attack.

Reacting to the attack on the LP governorship candidate, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s aides said that Yussuf is never a threat to Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s victory in July 16 election.

Speaking with journalists, Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oyetola, charged the security agencies to properly investigate the attack and bring perpetrators to book

Omipidan who said the reaction became necessary following the allegations by the LP candidate, accusing APC of the alleged attack.

“Lasun Yussuff is not a threat to APC Candidate, why will they attack him, for what? If indeed we are to be violent, if indeed we were to be what Hon Lasun Yusuff is painting us to be, I’m sure we will probably have been after PDP, if we are not after PDP, why on earth should be after Yussuff?

“I want to say again that Yussuff should stop painting a false picture, we know how he boasted before the primaries that he was going to win the primaries, and we saw the score, and he was already boasting that he will win this election, maybe he is already preparing excuses why he will lose the forthcoming election because I am very sure by the grace of God, our candidate, our governor will win the July 16, 2022 election.

“On behalf of the government, we are calling on the security operatives to please kindly investigate the allegation by Hon Lasun Yussuff because I am tempted to believe that Hon. Lasun Yussuff is planning to unleash violence on the innocent people of Irepodun local government on the day of the election.”

Also making comments on the development, Lasun Yussuff himself, explained that gunshots lasted for five minutes even though there was security at his premises.

The LP chieftain said the attack might not be unconnected with his good outings at the recent Governorship Debates held in the state where he called the capacity of those in the position of authorities to question issues bordering on security and governance.