APC Reps’ candidate says 2023 election will be a referendum for Kwarans

Ahmed Adamu Saba, a House of Representatives Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency, has said that the 2023 general election in Kwara State would be a referendum for the people.

He also likened the forthcoming polls to a choice between sustainable development or the path of backwardness.

Saba stated this Thursday in his address at the 31st edition of Media Parliament of Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held at the Press Centre of the union, Offa Road, GRA, Ilorin.

The media parliament was themed ‘Changing the dynamics of governance through quality legislation.’

The APC flag-bearer, who is also the Chairman, Kwara State chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), said the coming elections provided an ample opportunity for the citizens to determine whether they are desirous of better service or otherwise.

Saba promised that his vision, if elected as a lawmaker in the next polls, will be guided by representation, legislative advancement, executive oversight and constituency outreach.

The APC House of Representatives candidate also promised to ensure that his constituency’s portion in terms of jobs, projects, empowerment is jealously secured.

In his remarks, the Chairman, state council of NUJ, Abdullateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, said the theme of the event was carefully chosen to critically dissect the place of parliament as an indispensable component of the tripod of democratic institutions.

He added that the legislative arm is saddled with the responsibility of enactment of laws, appropriation, oversight and even checkmating the excesses of other institutions of governance when the need arises.

Ahmed, however, expressed displeasure that the role of legislature as an independent institution has been tacitly hijacked, as he warned that good governance remains elusive when the process of recruiting potential parliamentarians is skewed and faulty ab initio.