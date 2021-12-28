Police launch manhunt for suspected ritualist in Edo

The Edo State police command on Monday said it has launched a manhunt for a suspected ritualist, identified as Osas, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Christmas eve in Egor local government area of Edo State.

Although there is not much information surrounding the circumstances leading to the death, as of the time of filing the report, it was learnt that the suspect, who recently returned from Ghana to Nigeria, went out with the deceased, Elohor Oniorosa, and was later found dead with her throat slit with a knife.

Read also: Police probe alleged N22m Bitcoin extortion by officers

Kongtongs Bello, spokesman, Edo State police command, who confirmed the incident in a terse WhatsApp message, said the father of the deceased, William Oniorosa, reported the incident at the police station.

“The suspect’s name is Osas. Surname unknown, who is a boyfriend of Elohor Oniorosa, daughter of one William Oniorosa, who reported the incident to the police.

“Investigation is on. Meanwhile, the suspect is on the run. The incident happened on Friday, December 24, 2021.”