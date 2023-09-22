Police kill suspected armed robbers in Akwa Ibom

It was the end of the road for two suspected armed robbers who allegedly robbed Uyo residents, Akwa Ibom State capital, at Udoette by school road, Ikot Udoro and its environs, as they were shot dead by the Police.

Another member of the gang, one Godswill Ntieno Isaac, was however, lucky to have been picked up alive.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi announced this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon.

He said that the Police were responding to a distress call at about 1:50am, last Tuesday when operatives of Quick Intervention Unit proceeded to the scene and on sighting the Police, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel.

The Police commissioner said items recovered from the criminals include, 4 Locally made Pistols, 15 Live Cartridges, 2 Expanded Cartridges and one Iron cutter.

Others are, two Machetes, one dagger, 2 Plasma Television sets, a Woofer MP3, one HP Computer Laptop, 10 Android Phones, five Smaller Phones, N15,750 cash and $8.

Durosinmi said some victims have been trooping to the Police Command Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia for Identification and collection of their belongings.

Also arrested were another two robbery gang members that were alleged to be raping residents of Uyo and robbing commuters in tricycles and on mini buses.

The Police Commissioner gave the names of the suspects as, Gospel Effiong alias Python and Solomon Okon, alias Emblem, the Gang leader, who he said have confessed to the crime.

He said a search on the suspect led to the recovery of an English Chief Revolver Pistol, One Pump Action, different kind of live ammunition, and a tricycle with Registration Number: NGD-375-WZ.

He also confirmed the arrest of another suspected notorious criminal, one Mkpoikana Utibe Edeno of Ekpeneobo in Esit Eket Local Government Area who is said to specialize in breaking into houses on Sundays when residents had gone to church.

According to the Police, the suspect has confessed to committing various crimes, including the recent murder of one Happiness Emmanuel Uma of Ekpeneobo in Esit Eket.