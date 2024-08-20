Police invitation: Labour asks for extension of time

….Mobilises members nationwide

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, on Tuesday, asked the Nigeria Police Force for an extension of time to enable Joe Ajaero, the NLC President to honour its invitation

The Police had on Monday invited the NLC President for an “interview” on charges connected to “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime “.

The labour Union, in a communique issued on Tuesday after its emergency meeting, said it is ready to honour the invitation, but asked for an extension of the time given to appear before it.

NLC President directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report.

The Union described the invitation as “ witch hunting, intimidation and harassment, even as it called on its members nationwide to be on standby

Details shortly