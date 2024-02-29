Police caution hunters on use of gun for hunting expenditon in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has cautioned hunters on the use of gun for hunting expedition as part of security measures to curb increasing spate of accidental discharges that have claimed some lives in the State in recent time.

Yemisi Opalola, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who spoke on behalf Osun State Police Command, said the warning became necessary following the reports of incessant cases of accidental discharges of gun which on several occasions, had led to deaths of the victims.

“The Osun State Police Command is constrained to caution/sensitize members of the public especially hunters on the use of gun for hunting as the Command is confronted with incessant cases of accidental discharge or misfiring of gun which on several occasions has led to the death of human beings and various degree of injuries sustained.

“The Police Command is using this medium to caution hunters on the need to abide by the rule(s) of hunting expedition.

“Therefore, the Command advise hunters to avoid putting loaded gun(s) in their homes as children or any other person could be tempted to play with it or test their level of inquisitiveness and equally desist from loading their gun(s) in habited areas, in order to reduce the hazards of accidental discharge which is very dangerous to human lives.

“The Command further warned that such unwholesome act of negligence will not be treated with levity,'” the press statement issued by the Osun State Police Command read.