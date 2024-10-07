Police burst kidnappers’ hideout, kill three in Delta

A gang of kidnappers and armed robbers in Uvwie Local Council Area of Delta State at the weekend met their Waterloo as three of them were shot dead in a gun battle with Police operatives who stormed their hideout.

Information contained in a press release signed by Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Delta State Police Command, on Sunday, said they were members of the kidnappers and armed robbery gang that recently attempted to kidnap the wife of a lawmaker in the State, but, in the process, they killed the woman’s driver and two Pollice orderlies attached to her.

Edafe, a superintendent of Police (SP), narrated thus, “Following the failed attempted kidnap of the wife of one of the members of Delta State House of Assembly on 2nd of September 2024 at Okoloba Junction Jakpa Road, Uvwie LGA, where the suspected kidnappers murdered two mobile Policemen and the driver Mr. David Imela, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Olufemi Abaniwonda immediately ordered water-tight deployment around Warri and environs as well as narrowing the roads and blockage of all exit points.

‘It didn’t take long as Police operatives of Ebrumede division led by the DPO CSP Iwok Ndifereke strategically deployed and created an artificial hold-up at DSC roundabout and sighted the vehicle as described with a matching registration number.

“On noticing the traffic and sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on the team, to which the team equally responded professionally owing to the busy nature of the area. The hoodlums immediately abandoned the vehicle shattered with bullets and escaped with bullet injuries. Three (3) AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle with registration no. WWR-436-GZ were recovered.

”The CP not satisfied with their escape, directed that the DPO Ebrumede should go all out and ensure the suspects were arrested and brought to book.

“Armed with available information and exhibit found in the abandoned vehicle, on 3rd October 2024, the DPO Ebrumede Division CSP Iwok Ndifereke led operatives to their hideout in Agbarho where the Police engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel and the Policemen who were prepared for the battle ahead overpowered the hoodlums, three of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped and another AK-47 rifle was also recovered.”

Edafe said that the suspects were taken to the Hospital where they were confirmed dead, adding that a manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.

According to him, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda commended the effort and braveness of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men displayed during the operation, urging other officers and men of the Command to emulate them.

It will be recalled that Christy Uroye, the wife of Augustine Uroye, member representing Warri South I Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, survived a kidnap attempt made at her by the unknown gunmen who first killed two Police orderlies attached to her and her driver, a month ago.

