‘Nigerians pay kidnappers N1bn ransom to secure freedom in one year’

SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, a geopolitical research firm, says kidnappers in Nigeria demanded over N10.9 billion from victims and their families between June 2023 and July 2024.

According to the research firm, in its latest report, titled, ‘Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnap Industry’, out of the total amount of N10.9bn demanded as ransom, only N1bn was received.

SBM Intelligence further stated that Nigeria’s security crisis has become increasingly complex, with armed groups and non-state actors exploiting the state’s weakened influence.

“This includes Boko Haram’s resurgence in the Northeast, armed gangs in the Northcentral and Northwest, secessionist violence in the Southeast, and gang-related issues in the Southwest.

“Amid these diverse security threats, widespread kidnap for ransom has emerged as a common thread.”

It revealed that about 7,568 people were abducted in 1,130 incidents across the nation between July 2023 and June 2024

“In that same period, kidnappers demanded at least the sum of N10,995,090,000 (approximately $6,871,931) as ransom but received N1,048,110,000, a mere 9.5% of the money demanded, indicating that kidnappers have become less targeted in their victimology.”

In its data by states, the firm stated that Zamfara recorded 132 incidents with 1,639 victims, Kaduna had 113 incidents with 1,113 victims, and Katsina reported 119 incidents with 887 victims.

The report reads, “These three states also have the highest number of civilian deaths.

“In the year under review in this report, kidnapping has become more lethal, with 1,056 people killed in 1,130 reported kidnap incidents.

“On average, someone is killed each time there is an attempted kidnap.”

While noting that “kidnappers are increasingly breaking trust” which could become a challenge in future, it stated that “more than four ransom bearers have been killed, and three others abducted this year, and if this trend persists, it may get more challenging to find people eager or willing to deliver ransoms on behalf of victims.”

In terms of demands, the SBM said the Federal Capital Territory has the highest ransom demands, followed closely by Lagos and Kaduna.

“When comparing geopolitical zones, the southeast has the highest ransom paid and collection rate overall.

“This year, as in previous years, kidnappers have continued to demand in-kind payments from victims’ families, ranging from food, drinks and cigarettes in the South to motorcycles in the North.”

It further disclosed in the report that between January and June this year, 135 mass abduction incidents involving at least five victims per incident, with 3,277 people kidnapped and 125 killed have been recorded.