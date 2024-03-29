Police ban movement of tricycles in Plateau on Easter day

In anticipation of the Easter celebrations, Plateau State’s Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, has banned the movement of tricycles popularly known as Kekenapep on Sunday, March 31, 2024 in Jos metropolis as part of proactive measures to enhance security across the state during the celebration.

Additional personnel have also been deployed to critical areas and strategic locations, while the State Intelligence Department (SID) has spread its operations across all 17 Local Government Areas for comprehensive intelligence gathering.

In a statement by the Police Public Relation Office (PPRO) plateau state command, Alfred Alabo and made available to BusinessDay on Friday in Jos, the CP issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers, emphasizing the command’s readiness to enforce law and order.

With a firm commitment to maintaining the current fragile peace, the commissioner assures that any attempts to disrupt the peace will be met with decisive action in accordance with the law.The Plateau State Police Command reaffirms its dedication to its constitutional duty of safeguarding lives and property.

“The Plateau State Police Command remains resolute in executing it’s constitutional mandate of safeguarding the lives and properties of all residents of Plateau State. He therefore calls on all Christian faithfuls to emulate the peaceful lifestyle of the Lord Jesus Christ as they commemorate his death and resurrection.

“In light of the foregoing, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police has placed a ban on the activities of commercial Tricycle operators popularly known as Keke-Napep on Sunday, the 30st day of March, 2024, While the total ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles also known as “Okada” within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis remains in force”; part of the statement reads.

It added that members of the public are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement, adhere to regulations, and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.