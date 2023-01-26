Police arrest suspected killer of Edo priest, Igueben train attackers

The police in Edo State say they have arrested one person suspected to be among those who murdered Christopher Odia, a reverend father at St. Michael Catholic Church, lkabigbo, in Etsako West local government area. Odia was kidnapped and later killed in June 2022.

Muhammed Dankwara, Commissioner of Police in Edo, while parading over 134 suspects arrested for various crimes across the state, said the police also recently arrested three suspects in connection with the recent attack on the Igueben train station during which 20 passengers were abducted.

Dankwara said the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, robbery, attempted murder, cultism, adding that various arms, ammunition and N1.2m cash was recovered from them.

“We have arrested one of the killers of the reverend father who was kidnapped in Edo last year; he is with us and we are on the trail of others. We have arrested high-profile suspects. On Tuesday, we arrested additional three suspects that participated in the Igueben train attack,” Dankwara said.

The police chief said the Edo command under his watch was determined to rid the state of criminals. He said the police were liaising with other security agencies to introduce creative and efficient crime-fighting strategy to ensure peace in Edo.

“We are also committed to making sure that the rights of the people are upheld, ensure their liberty within the confines of the law and making sure they go about their lawful businesses without fear, intimidation or molestation,” he added.