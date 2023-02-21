Police arrest 27 suspects as protesters burn 10 banks in Ogun

About 27 suspected vandals were on Monday arrested in Sagamu, the political headquarters of Remo section of Ogun State by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command for vandalization and burning of 11 banking halls, belonging to 10 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

BusinessDay reports that main DMBs — Union Bank, GTB, First Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank, Sterling Bank, Stanbic IBTC, UBA, Zenith Bank, Access Bank (two branches) — were burnt by protesters who occupied Akarigbo Road, one of the major roads in Sagamu, where banks are located.

Our Correspondent, who visited the scene of the attacks, also reported that the protest which started on Monday in front of the Palace of Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi down to Sabo area of the City had the protesters prospecting against the closure of banks and the people’s inability to withdraw money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the metropolis.

The protesters, who were seen chanting “no voting”, “we will not vote on Saturday”, among other war songs in Yoruba, made some bonfires on Akarigbo Road, down to Sabo area of the City, before they moved towards bank’s road, blocking the vehicular movement and vandalising banks’ property as well as setting their buildings, cars, ATMs, among other valuables. ablaze.

The suspected vandals also vandalised part of Sagamu local government secretariat as several property and automobiles, belonging to the local government and staff were destroyed as civil servants that are working in the secretariat scampered for safety.

Confirming the incident, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer, who spoke on behalf of Frank Mba, Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, said that several banks were vandalised in Sagamu on Monday by the mob, explaining that no life was lost, but said that the normalcy had since return to the town.

“Normalcy has been restored in greater parts of Sagamu now. CP Frank Mba is personally leading Police teams and some Military men to tackle the situation. About 27 persons had been arrested in connection with the unrest, I can confirm that”, he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fingered the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the unrest, saying the attacks on banks and Sagamu local government secretariat was politically motivated against the government of Dapo Abiodun.

A statement issued by Kunle Somorin, chief press secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun indicated that “early this morning, a politically- motivated violent protest took place in Sagamu during which innocent people, banks and public infrastructures were attacked by some disgruntled members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose members and some of the party’s candidates were seen leading the demonstration.

“While the protests was purportedly against the “scarcity of naira notes”, the real intention of these elements became obvious with the involvement of the known PDP members.”

But, in a swift reaction to APC and Governor Abiodun’s statement, Niyi Osoba, Secretary-General, Ladi Adebutu/Adekunle Akinlade PDP Governorship Campaign Organization, argued that “how could the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that supports Naira redesign lead people to protest a policy it publicly endorsed.

“This is laughable. How could PDP that supports Naira redesign lead people to protest a policy she publicly endorsed. How I wish those that claimed that, beam their searchlight towards another direction. In particular, APC”, Osoba said.