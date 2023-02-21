Abuja airport second runway to be delivered May 29 –Minister

Hadi Sirika, the minister of Aviation has disclosed that the Abuja second runway will be completed by May 29.

This was disclosed during a visit by Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Hadi Sirika, to the construction site of the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The ministers charged the construction company in charge of the project, to double efforts and ensure that the project was completed before the handover date of the current administration on May 29, 2023.

Speaking during the visit, Sirika thanked the FCT minister for the allocation of the 12,000 hectares of land given for the project, adding that the project was meant to be an aviation city, containing everything a modern city has, including hotels, shopping malls, schools, cinemas and hospitals.

He described the project as a legacy project which would boost economic activities not just in the FCT, but across the country, while disclosing that the facilities would also include a cargo hub, and serve as the hub for the national carrier.

Sirika also said the aviation city would serve as a base for the aviation leasing company and would have the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau offices.

The FCT minister also pledged his administration’s total support for the project and said that the indigenous communities and people stood to benefit the most from the project as it would bring about huge economic activities and employment opportunities to the people.

He urged the contractor to work round the clock to ensure it is completed.

“We have a standard procedure for compensation, and never in the history of the FCT has issues of compensation stopped a project.”